Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo On 2-Year Engagement Anniversary

The last two years have been a whirlwind for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Nov. 27, 2019 marked the two-year anniversary of the day the pair announced their engagement to the world. To celebrate, Harry and Meghan's Sussex Royal Instagram account shared a touching trio of photos documenting the evolution of their relationship in two years' time. The second photo was a special treat for royal fans, as it appeared to be a never-before-seen outtake from the royal wedding.

