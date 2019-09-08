Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Inspiring First Instagram Tribute To Princess Diana

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found the most inspiring way to continue Princess Diana's legacy. The royal couple paid a special first tribute to Harry's late mother on Instagram, sharing one of her most memorable quotes in the hopes of encouraging fans to follow in her footsteps. Meghan and Harry explained that Diana's famous words are part of their newest effort to create a lasting impact through their new "Force for Change" campaign.

