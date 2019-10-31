Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Send Well Wishes On 'Little Pumpkin' Archie's First Halloween

Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting into the Halloween spirit! The royal couple honored the spooky holiday with a sweet Instagram message to fans on behalf of their son Archie, referring to the 5-month-old as "our little pumpkin." Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't share a peek at their baby boy, they did throw it back to their New Zealand tour from October 2018, when they visited a special effects workshop and posed with a group of impressively costumed actors!

