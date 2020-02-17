Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a friend in Margot Robbie. The Aussie actress spoke to The Sun over the weekend about the Duke and Duchess’ decision to split their time between the UK and North America. She said, ”I have known Prince Harry for a while and he is a really great guy. I know as much as anybody what a big decision it is to move halfway across the world. I still miss London a bit but I had my reasons for moving and they have their reasons for the decision. It isn’t something to be taken lightly.” The “Harley Quinn” star also extended an invite to the couple to have dinner with her and her husband Tom Ackerley if they’re ever in Los Angeles.

Appearing: