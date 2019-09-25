Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal Adorable Nicknames For Baby Archie

Also available on the NBC app

Baby Archie already has his parents wrapped around his little finger! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their adorable nicknames for their baby boy when the family of three met Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe during their royal tour of South Africa. The Duchess cradled Archie in her arms as she affectionately called him "Bubba," while proud papa Prince Harry sweetly referred to the 4-month-old as "Arch."

