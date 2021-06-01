Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child this summer, and they have already given us hints for possible baby names! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave clues about which baby girl names they liked during previous engagements throughout the years. Back when the couple was expecting Archie in 2019, they heard name suggestions from a group of children during a royal appearance in Birkenhead, England. At the event, a little girl asked Meghan if she would call her child Amy to which the Duchess said “that's a really pretty name, I like it. We'll have to think about it.” During the same engagement, Harry showed interest in the name Lily asking a mom how she spelled her daughter’s name. And there has been another hint, a year earlier during the royal couple’s trip to Australia in 2018, the pair met a fan with a baby named “Harriet.” Harry reportedly told the fan quote “that’s a great name.” If they don’t go with Amy, Lily or Harriet, they could also pick a family name. Royal fans are placing bets that Phillipa, Diana and Elizabeth are top contenders for the name.

