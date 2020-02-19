Meghan Markle And Prince Harry May Have To Stop Using ‘Royal’ Title For This Reason

Also available on the NBC app

It has been a whirlwind year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already. After the young couple announced they would be stepping back from their roles as senior working royals and intended to spend most of their time in North America, they began to seek financial independence through the use of their “Sussex Royal” brand. The name can be seen on their official website and Instagram, and the couple planned to start their own charitable organization under the same name. On Tuesday, a report from The Daily Mail claimed that Queen Elizabeth requested that Meghan and Harry stop using “royal” in their titles. Should the Queen enforce the change, Meghan and Harry would have some serious rebranding to do.

