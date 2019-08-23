Also available on the NBC app

Awkward? Meghan Markle will reportedly join Prince Harry at the wedding of his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas. Royal expert Adam Helliker tells The Sun that the Sussexes are "definitely" getting an invite to the big day, with another source explaining that Harry and the bride-to-be are "on good terms" since their split and Meghan has also gotten to know her. It wouldn't be too shocking for the duke and duchess to make an appearance, considering Cressida was among the guests for their 2018 nuptials – along with another one of Harry's former flames.

