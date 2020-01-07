Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Look So In Love With Sweet PDA At First Royal Engagement Of 2020

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back to work! The couple marked their return to royal duties with a visit to Canada House in London following their extended six-week break over the holidays. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles for their first appearance of the year as they happily greeted the public while showing off sweet PDA with hand-holding and subtle touches. On the fashion front, Meghan was positively glowing as she wowed in a chic monochromatic ensemble.

