She’s not even a week old yet, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet, has already met her namesake, Queen Elizabeth! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Sunday, just two days after she was born in Santa Barbara. She is the couple’s second child and first daughter. A few days after her birth Lili met her great-grandmother, the Queen, via video call!

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight