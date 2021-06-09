Main Content

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Introduced Baby Lilibet To The Queen In Video Call

CLIP06/08/21

She’s not even a week old yet, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet, has already met her namesake, Queen Elizabeth! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Sunday, just two days after she was born in Santa Barbara. She is the couple’s second child and first daughter. A few days after her birth Lili met her great-grandmother, the Queen, via video call!

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.