Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are teaming up with Time100 talks for a special edition on improving the digital world. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will host a virtual talk titled, Engineering a Better World. The conversation will feature special guests including Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, and the hosts of “Teenager Therapy,” podcast which the royal couple recently joined. During the episode, Meghan spoke candidly on surviving online harassment. The Time100 Special edition is Tuesday, October 20.

Appearing: