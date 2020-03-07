Also available on the nbc app

Red is their color! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dazzled in matching red ensembles as they attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night. The Duchess wore a floor-length red gown by British brand Safiyaa, which she paired with color-coordinated pumps, a bedazzled Manolo Blahnik clutch, and glimmering red earrings. Meanwhile, the Duke complemented her perfectly with his red royal navy uniform.

