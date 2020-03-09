Also available on the NBC app

Nearly two months ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s made the shocking announcement that they would be stepping back as senior working royals. On Monday, the couple attended their final joint event in their official capacity as royals. The couple stepped out to celebrate Commonwealth Day alongside the rest of the royal family, although the day was slightly different for Meghan and Harry than in years past. While Meghan and Harry were seated close behind Kate Middleton and Prince William, Meghan and Kate exchanged only a muted “hello” as a greeting. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step back from their roles on March 31.

