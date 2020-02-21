Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced via a spokeswoman that they intend to drop the word "royal" from their "Sussex Royal" branding. The statement read, "While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word 'royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation."

