Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a montage video of their incredible 2019 that featured an adorable shot of Archie and his dad Harry bundled up for the cold. But many fans missed a hidden meaning in the photo—the cap Archie was wearing was no ordinary hat! The item was from Make Give Live, an organization that donates hand-knitted items of clothing to people in need with every purchase made.

Appearing: