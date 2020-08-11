Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love story has more than its fair share of secrets! Royal reporter and "Finding Freedom" co-author Omid Scobie tells Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover how his and Carolyn Durand's anticipated book sheds new light on the couple's relationship as well as their life before and after their royal exit. How did Meghan and Harry handle scary moments including death threats, and keep the origins of their romance secret from even close friends? Omid discusses all this and more. "Finding Freedom" is available everywhere books are sold now.

