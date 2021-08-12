While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are happy with their new life in California, they previously had another place in mind for where they might raise their family. During an interview with the Associated Press, Queen Elizabeth's representative in New Zealand, Governor General Patsy Reddy, revealed that she once chatted with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about the possibility of moving to her home country.

