Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have the look of love! The couple was at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. And while the event is quite serious, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still shared a sweet moment when they were caught by BBC cameras smiling with each other while in the audience. At the event, the former "Suits" star rocked a long sleeved printed black dress which featured a belted waist. She paired the look with black pumps and a chic chignon. Following that, they stepped out for the Remembrance Sunday Service where Meghan stood in a different balcony than Duchess Camilla, the Queen and Kate Middleton.

