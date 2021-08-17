Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting political. The Duke and Duchess released a statement on their foundation's website Archewell about the state of the world right now, calling it "exceptionally fragile." The two began their statement by noting how they were speechless about the situation ensuing in Afghanistan, they shared their heartbreak over the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that recently devastated Haiti, and questioned the "constant misinformation" surrounding the Covid 19 pandemic.

