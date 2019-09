Also available on the NBC app

Baby Archie Harrison is breaking a royal record! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jetted off to South Africa to kick off their 10-day royal tour of the country, and their trip will go down in the record books! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought along their four-month-old son on the trip, which has officially made Archie the youngest member of the royal family to ever go on a tour.

Appearing: