Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Break Out Dance Moves In Africa Before Including Archie In Speeches

The royals are feeling the groove during their tour in Africa! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed off their dance moves as they joined in on the fun in Cape Town with a group of children. The Duchess looked stylish in a maxi wrap dress while greeting and hugging the locals in the Nyanga township. The couple also gave heartfelt speeches to the community in which they sweetly referenced 4-month-old son Archie.

