Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Trying To Be ‘Regular Parents’ In Canada After Royal Exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living their best life. A source told People that, “they are besotted and very sweet with each other.” They are currently living in Canada with their son baby Archie, and a friend of the couple told the publication that their little one is the priority. The pal said, “Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid—he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.” The update comes after it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess had let go of their 15 UK staff members. Access Hollywood chatted with DailyMail.com’s Charlie Lankston who broke down why the move was such a big deal.

