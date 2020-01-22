Also available on the NBC app

You know what they say — do it for the 'gram! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gained even more popularity on Instagram in the wake of their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. The couple's @sussexroyal account has just surpassed 11 million followers, beating out Kate Middleton and Prince William's @kensingtonroyal by a few thousand. Harry and Meghan only began their social media journey in April 2019 shortly after splitting from their joint office with the Cambridges.

