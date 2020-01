Also available on the NBC app

The Sussexes are kicking off 2020 in an amazing way. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first official royal engagement of the year will be a visit to Canada House in London. It will take place really soon on Jan. 7. They will meet with the High Commissioner of Canada to the UK and the duo will visit the Canada gallery and view an exhibition by the artist Skawennati, per multiple reports.

