Meghan Markle And Grace Kelly: All The Similarities Between The Actresses-Turned-Royals

Also available on the NBC app

Before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was an actress on the rise, starring in the TV series "Suits," but she was not the first woman to go from actress to royalty! People senior news editor Erin Hill takes Access Hollywood on a flashback to the late Grace Kelly's own Cinderella story. Like Meghan, the "Dial M For Murder" actress and Oscar winner fell for a prince – Rainier III, Prince of Monaco – and had her own fairy tale wedding. Erin points out the multiple similarities between Meghan and Grace's stories, including the way that their respective royal families handled an actress marrying in.

Appearing: