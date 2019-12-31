Meghan Markle Always Made These Relatable New Year's Resolutions Before Meeting Prince Harry

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle really is like the rest of us – she apparently has trouble sticking to her January goals too! The Duchess of Sussex reportedly always made the same New Year's resolutions before meeting Prince Harry. Back in 2016, Meghan reportedly revealed in her former blog The Tig that she started every year vowing to break two habits she considered "unladylike." According to The Telegraph, the then-"Suits" star wasn't hard on herself for not sticking to her plan 100 percent, but she also came up with a new idea that turned out better than she'd probably ever dreamed of!

Appearing: