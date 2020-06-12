Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is still helping other women feel their best — even from across the pond! Smart Works CEO Kate Stephens spoke to The Flock about the UK-based charity and the Duchess of Sussex's continued involvement with her royal patronage despite relocating to Los Angeles. "She's had great ideas and has been a great inspiration to our clients above all else," Kate said. "Whenever she comes to see us, she always gets involved in dressing and coaching our clients as well as bringing her ideas to the table. And she still is absolutely involved."

