It looks like Megan Thee Stallion spoke her dream collaboration into fruition! Eight months before her "Savage Remix" with Beyoncé dropped, the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper told Access Hollywood that Queen Bey was her ultimate choice to jump on a track with. "Everybody knows I frickin' love Beyoncé," she gushed at the time. "We praying on that Beyoncé!" Access also looks back on more moments with the music superstar over the past year, including the time she opened up about her dedication to getting her college degree.

