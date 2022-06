Also available on the nbc app

Megan Thee Stallion talked with Access Hollywood at Beautycon LA 2019 and revealed she's planning on collaborating on some music with Drake. She also gives twerking tips and advice to help others be more confident. Plus, Megan reveals how her collab with Nicki MInaj and Ty Dolla $ign on her bop "Hot Girl Summer" came to be!

