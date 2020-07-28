Also available on the NBC app

Megan Thee Stallion wiped away tears in her first video message since she suffered gunshot wounds and underwent surgery earlier this month. The "Savage" rapper took to Instagram Live to share more detail about the incident. She revealed that she was shot in both of her feet, but the bullets didn't touch bones or break tendons. “It was super scary, it was just the worst experience of my life. And it's not funny,” she said, adding, “I didn't put my hands on nobody. I didn't deserve to get shot.”

