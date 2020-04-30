Also available on the nbc app

Megan Thee Stallion’s dreams came true on Wednesday when the long-awaited remix of her song “Savage” dropped featuring none other than Beyoncé. In an Instagram Live on Thursday, Meg teared up and said she was in disbelief that she was able to collaborate with the singer. “It’s really crazy ‘cause my mama was a really huge fan of Beyoncé, and she used to make me watch a lot of Beyoncé’s stuff,” the 25-year-old said through tears. “I didn’t wanna be like, ‘Oh my God, Beyoncé, me and my mama love you!’”

