Also available on the NBC app

Megan Thee Stallion is starting the holiday season early with some big surprises! The 24-year-old rapper posted a video to Instagram where she surprised her grandmother with a brand-new Cadillac. Megan explained that not only did her “Nanny” give her everything she wanted as a child, but she also taught her the importance of being kind. And now that Megan made it big, she had the chance to show her grandma how much she appreciated her love and support.

Appearing: