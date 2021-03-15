Also available on the nbc app

Megan Thee Stallion took home the first big award of the night at the 2021 Grammys! The "Body" rapper was awarded this year's Best New Artist honor, beating out an impressive group of breakout musicians, including Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers and Noah Cyrus. Megan looked shocked as her name was called, and she verged on tears as she took the stage to give her acceptance speech.

Appearing: