Also available on the NBC app

That’s what friends are for! Rapper Megan Thee Stallion posted a video to her Instagram Monday night where she was visiting fellow rapper French Montana in the hospital. The 24-year-old gave French a hug as she encouraged him to get better and out of the hospital. French has been in an LA hospital intensive care unit since last week, when the rapper was reportedly admitted for stomach pains and heart palpitations.

Appearing: