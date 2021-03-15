Also available on the nbc app

Megan Thee Stallion took over the 2021 Grammy Awards. After the rapper won big at the annual award show, Megan told Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles how it felt to snag four Grammys. Megan also got candid making history with Beyoncé and noted that "all the ladies did the damn thing" at the award show. Plus, Megan broke down her fashion and shared how she wanted her look to feel like Black Hollywood.

