Megan Thee Stallion is bringing the heat! While chatting with Access Hollywood at the Season 2 premiere of "P-Valley," the singer spilled her tips of having the ultimate hot girl summer, sharing, "You need to be doing you, worrying about you ... drinking your water because we got to stay hydrated ... and just livin' life." Megan also shared the story behind contributing music on the sophomore season of the STARZ series' soundtrack. "P-Valley" returns June 3 at 9pm ET/PT on STARZ.

