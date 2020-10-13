Also available on the nbc app

Megan Thee Stallion just penned a heartfelt op-ed for the New York Times about being a victim of violence and implored Americans to protect Black women. "We live in a country where we have the freedom to criticize elected officials. And it’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase 'Protect Black women' is controversial. We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer," she wrote.

