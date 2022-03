Also available on the nbc app

"Encanto" left a strong mark at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday! The Disney animated film took the show by storm performing two songs and taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. For the first time ever, the ensemble of the flick performed the smash hit "We Don't Talk About Bruno," which also had a surprise appearance from Megan Thee Stallion!

