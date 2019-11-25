Also available on the nbc app

Megan Thee Stallion has fans of all ages! The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper gushed about bonding with Ciara's 5-year-old son Future while chatting with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles at the 2019 American Music Awards. "He was acting so shy," Megan said of their meeting. "He wanted to meet me, and then when I came, he was like, 'Ahh!' So I picked him up and ran away with him. He's so cute. He's so sweet."

Appearing: