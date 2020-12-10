Also available on the nbc app

Megan Thee Stallion has two words for her haters: thank you! During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the 25-year-old rapper weighed in on the conservative backlash to "WAP" — her popular collaboration with Cardi B that made waves for its unapologetic and sexually-explicit lyrics. "I feel like that was really a little a weird," she said of the controversy. "I know the Republicans have been having a bad year, and they probably needed to take their frustration out somewhere. But I wanna tell them, 'Thank you for the streams.' Because without you, I don't know if we would have been here!"

