Megan Thee Stallion is breaking her silence after she was hospitalized following an altercation outside a Los Angeles house party over the weekend. The "Savage" rapper was hospitalized on the morning of July 12 after police responded to a disturbance, which culminated in gunshots, TMZ reported at the time. Days later, Megan took to Instagram to share her story about the night’s events, writing in part, “I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

