Megan Thee Stallion 'Always' Wanted Her College Degree: 'I Wasn't Going To Let Music Affect School'

Megan Thee Stallion has always put her education first! Over the past year, the 24-year-old "Hot Girl Summer" rapper's career has exploded – and she's empowered fans with not only her lyrics, but also her commitment to getting her bachelor's degree in health administration from Texas Southern University. In an exclusive interview alongside designer Steve Madden at a Steve Madden Music Project concert in Brooklyn, N.Y., Megan tells All Access about her schooling, how her mom is her motivation and why she promotes the message of being "unapologetically" yourself.

