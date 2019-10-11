Also available on the NBC app

Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn are two of country music's most famous icons, but not everyone knows about the moving friendship they shared. Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller portray the singers in the upcoming Lifetime movie "Patsy & Loretta," and tell Access Hollywood about taking on such dynamic roles. The actresses and Broadway stars share what lengths they went to in order to do both women justice, and share how much it meant to have both Patsy and Loretta's daughters as producers on the project. "Patsy & Loretta" premieres Oct. 19 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

