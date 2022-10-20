Main Content

Megan Hilty Asks For Help In Finding Bodies Of Late Pregnant Sister & Nephew After Fatal Plane Crash

CLIP10/20/22

Megan Hilty is looking to raise funds to continue the search for her late family members who died in a plane crash. Last month, the "Smash" alum’s sister Lauren Hilty (who was pregnant with her son Luca), brother-in-law Ross Mickel and nephew Luca were killed in a seaplane crash in Puget Sound. On Wednesday, Megan took to Instagram to announce she and her sister Kristen Hilty had started a GoFundMe to support hiring a private company to recover the rest of her family members' bodies after only Ross' had been recovered.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Megan Hilty, plane crash, lauren hilty, celebrity, news, smash
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.