Megan Hilty is looking to raise funds to continue the search for her late family members who died in a plane crash. Last month, the "Smash" alum’s sister Lauren Hilty (who was pregnant with her son Luca), brother-in-law Ross Mickel and nephew Luca were killed in a seaplane crash in Puget Sound. On Wednesday, Megan took to Instagram to announce she and her sister Kristen Hilty had started a GoFundMe to support hiring a private company to recover the rest of her family members' bodies after only Ross' had been recovered.

