Also available on the nbc app

Megan Fox stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Thursday and blessed the world with her amazing Britney Spears impression in a brief rendition of “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” and “Hit Me Baby One More Time” and her vocals…are impressive. Megan says she listens to Britney on long plane rides to help her with her fear of flying because, no one can die listening to Britney. “I would throw on certain music that I just knew I wasn’t going to die to, which, for me that was Britney Spears, like the archives from when I was young. That’s not the soundtrack to my death.”

Appearing: