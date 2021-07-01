Main Content

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are definitely on the same page! The couple has been head over heels since taking their romance public last year, but would MGK mind if a third party got involved? According to Megan, he’d be up for it – if it were Angelina Jolie! Megan reflected on her past comments about wanting to date the A-list actress, sharing on Good Day NY this week that things haven’t exactly changed on that front…and she’s pretty sure her rocker beau is on board, too!

