At PUBG Mobile's #Fight4TheAmazon Global Green benefit in Los Angeles, event hosts Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox tell Access Hollywood why they believe it's so important to take action to preserve the environment. How are their three kids learning to follow in their eco-conscious footsteps? The couple also shares about their recent family time exploring Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney World. And, Megan reveals that despite never seeing Brian's original '90s classic "Beverly Hills, 90210," she "really liked" the six-episode "BH90210" and thought it "was funny and weird." But what does Brian have to say about co-star Gabrielle Carteris' hope to keep the franchise going despite the revival's cancellation?

