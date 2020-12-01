Main Content

Megan Fox ‘Really Helps’ Machine Gun Kelly Get Through ‘Dark Times’ In Drug Abuse Treatment

Machine Gun Kelly revealed his girlfriend Megan Fox is helping him through ‘dark times’ as he seeks treatment for drug abuse. The 30-year-old opened up about having the “Transformers” actress’ support during a candid conversation with Dave Franco for Interview magazine. “And when you have a partner, mine being Megan, sitting there with you on those dark nights when you're sweating and not being able to figure out why you're so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps,” he admitted. MGK and Megan became official in July and the sweet couple have been raving about each other ever since.

