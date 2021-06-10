Also available on the nbc app

Don't mess with Megan Fox! The "Transformers" actress is showing off her intense fighting skills against her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in the first trailer for the crime thriller "Midnight in the Switchgrass," during the filming of which they fell for each other. In the movie, Megan plays an FBI agent whose work has her crossing paths with Kelly's character, and their interaction quickly gets violent. When he gets out a weapon, her character disarms him and punches him square in the face.

