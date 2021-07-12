Also available on the nbc app

Megan Fox offered to take Adriana Lima out on a date in a playful exchange. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a photo of herself alongside a photo of Megan and jokingly wrote, “Megan Fox if you ever need a body double in one of your movies, hit me up my only request is…we share the same makeup artist, Patrick Ta.” Megan replied in a fun and flirty manor offering to take Adriana out. “But what if I need a girlfriend...can I hit you up for that as well? Patrick can still be involved somehow. He can do our makeup when I take you to Nobu,” she said.

Appearing: