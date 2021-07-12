Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Megan Fox Offer to Take Adriana Lima Out On Date: ‘What If I Need A Girlfriend’

CLIP07/12/21
Also available on the nbc app

Megan Fox offered to take Adriana Lima out on a date in a playful exchange. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a photo of herself alongside a photo of Megan and jokingly wrote, “Megan Fox if you ever need a body double in one of your movies, hit me up my only request is…we share the same makeup artist, Patrick Ta.” Megan replied in a fun and flirty manor offering to take Adriana out. “But what if I need a girlfriend...can I hit you up for that as well? Patrick can still be involved somehow. He can do our makeup when I take you to Nobu,” she said.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, megan fox, Machine Gun Kelly, adriana lima, victorias secret model, Nobu, patrick ta
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.